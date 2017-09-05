FOOTBALL: Eagles hope to breakthrough against struggling opponent

Barring a tie, either East Jackson or Oglethorpe County will celebrate a much-needed first-win after some rough outings to start the season.
The Eagles just hope they’re the ones doing the celebrating.
East Jackson (0-2) will host Oglethorpe County (0-1) this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a non-region game.
The Eagles lost to Hebron Christian (48-22) on Aug. 18 and Lakeview Academy (42-13) on Aug. 25 before getting this past Friday night off.
East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said the break came at an opportune time.
“The week off was a good week for us,” Wilkins said. “It allowed us to go back and work on the fundamentals of the game. It’s a young team that’s continuing to grow. We’re taking steps to get better every time we go out and practice.”
