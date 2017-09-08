Big play after big play seemed to take place Friday night for the Commerce Tigers.
The Tigers used four plays of 50 yards or more to score touchdowns and snagged three interceptions defensively to take down Lakeview Academy 55-21 at Ray Lamb Stadium.
The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 Region 8-A) were led by Dajuan Wood’s 112 rushing yards on five carries. He scored one touchdown. Tyelon Brock carried the rock three times for 96 yards and one score. Easley Smith added 71 yards on eight carries and a score.
The Tigers recorded 455 rushing yards as a team.
Nate Ray went 2-for-2 through the air for 76 yards and two scores. Kyre Ware was on the receiving end of both passes. The Tigers totaled 531 yards on offense.
The Tigers’ defense recorded three interceptions.
Compared to last week’s close win at Hebron Christian Academy, head coach Michael Brown said he’s sure there were things that were “better” with the team’s play, but added the team still has a lot to fix on both sides of the football.
“Until we really evaluate the film, and take a look a long hard look at it, it’s hard to say,” Brown said about the team’s miscues. “I’ve said it before, (the film) is never as good as it seems but it’s never as bad.
“I know there’s a lot to work on.”
The Tigers have an off week before a showdown with Athens Christian at home.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Brown said.
The Tigers received the opening kickoff and wasted no time in finding the end zone. The offense’s first drive lasted five plays and ended when Nick Patrick scored from 10 yards away for an early 7-0 lead.
After the defense forced a three and out, the offense fumbled the ball away to end a drive. The Tigers fumbled four times but lost only one.
Lakeview strung together a 12-play drive after recovering the fumble. But, Wood ended any hopes of getting points after intercepting a pass at the Tigers’ 10-yard line and returning to their own 40.
The offense cashed-in on the turnover when Smith rushed in touchdown from 25 yards out to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead with 11:11 left in the first half.
On the Lions’ next possession, Ware came away with an interception. That was just the start of his night. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Ray connected with Ware for a 74-yard touchdown strike. With a successful 2-point conversion, the lead was 21-0.
Wood added to the lead with a 58-yard rushing touchdown with 4:29 left. The lead was 28-0.
After Lakeview got on the board with under two minutes left in the first half, the Tigers responded quickly, going 48 yards in just over a minute. The drive ended when Ray hit Ware for the duo’s second touchdown of the game.
The lead was 35-7 at halftime.
Caleb Mason opened the third quarter in style for the defense with an interception deep in Tigers’ territory and returning it to the Lions’ 9-yard line. Two plays later, Ray was in the end zone after a 4-yard run. The lead was 42-7.
The Tigers’ next score came on Brock’s 83-yard run with 2:14 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 49-7.
After a Lakeview touchdown, David King dashed 52 yards for the Tigers’ final score of the game with 9:52 remaining.
The Lions’ final score came with 2:55 remaining.
