SOFTBALL: Resurgent Tigers leading Region 8-A

With three weeks left in the regular season, the Commerce High School softball team is sitting a lot better than at this same time last season.
In fact, the Lady Tigers (13-2, 6-0 Region 8-A) are sitting on top of the region standings. It’s a long way from the 3-20 record the team suffered through in 2016.
The person leading the resurgence for the team is head coach C.J. Wilkes. She called the turnaround for her program “unexplainable,” given how last season went.
“You never go (into a game) complacent,” Wilkes said. “I have so much faith in this team, and so much faith, that they’re going to do everything they can to win, and I’m going to do the same thing for them.
“It’s just a great feeling.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
