East Jackson's football game with Glynn Academy has been canceled due to the effects of Tropical Storm Irma, according to athletic director Shawn Lindsey.
The cancellation comes after several moves were made to have the game played.
The teams were originally slated to play this Friday in Brunswick but the schools decided to move the game to East Jackson. School officials then decided, tentatively, to move the game to Saturday at 3 p.m.
Lindsey, however, announced this morning that the game had been called off due to the impact the storm had in Brunswick.
"The Glynn Academy folks are simply just trying to get their feet back on the ground," he said.
Eagles' game with Glynn Academy canceled
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry