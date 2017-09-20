Commerce council mulls options for former B&G Club

A community gathering place? A police substation or an exercise space for first responders?
Some bathrooms and storage for some ballfields and soccer fields for youngsters?
Commerce City Council members tossed those ideas and others around Monday when they visited the former Boys & Girls Club building at 126 Ridgeway Street.
The building came up as an issue in June when two men complained to the council about the city’s upkeep of the building. A separate issue was the relationship between the black community and city government.
Nathan Anderson, a school board member, and Lamar Jackson told the board the city needs to maintain the building better.
Jackson called for a volunteer board from the community to help take care of the site.
City Manager James Wascher said the school system owns the land, the city owns the building and the Boys & Girls Club owns the playground equipment.
Wascher said in June that a community meeting would be held to discuss the property after the city learns the history. That meeting has not been set.
See the full story in the Sept. 20 issue of The Jackson Herald.
