FOOTBALL: Eagles enter off week following game cancellation

The East Jackson football team finds itself in the midst of an abnormally long layoff period after having last week’s game against Glynn Academy cancelled and entering another off week this week.
The game against the Class 6A Red Terrors was called off due to the effects of Tropical Storm Irma.
“It would have been nice because you would get to measure yourself against one of the best programs in the state,” Eagle coach Scott Wilkins said. “But you have to take it as it comes.”
The cancellation came after several moves were made to have the game played.
The teams were originally slated to play this past Friday in Brunswick but the schools decided to move the game to East Jackson. School officials then decided, tentatively, to move the game to Saturday afternoon.
East Jackson athletic Shawn Lindsey, however, announced Thursday morning that the game had been called off due to the impact the storm had in Brunswick.
“The Glynn Academy folks are simply just trying to get their feet back on the ground,” Lindsey said.
Wilkins said his team made the most of the situation and reported “a good spirited practice” on Friday.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
