SOFTBALL: Eagles bounce back with three straight wins

After hitting a skid of losing six of seven games, the East Jackson Eagle softball team has rebounded, picking up three straight wins.
All three wins came over region foes: Monroe Area (8-5), Franklin County (8-1) and Morgan County (14-5). Results for Tuesday’s game vs. Hart County weren’t available before press time.
Head coach Donnie Byrom said he “pleased but not satisfied” with the three wins. He called the win over Franklin “big.”
“Our bats really woke up,” Byrom stated. “We still left 11 (runners) on base, but we had a lot of runners all game long.”
Monroe Area kept “battling back” against the Eagles, he said, but every battle, his squad responded.
“Defensively, we have been relying on key plays to stop rallies and we will continue to work to come up big on defense,” Byrom said. “We still have a lot of softball ahead of us and hope to continue building momentum.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
