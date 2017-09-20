FOOTBALL: Tigers to face ‘loaded’ Athens Christian team

Last season, the Commerce Tiger football team met with Athens Christian, sitting at a perfect 3-0, like they are for this Friday’s matchup.
Commerce left that game with a 3-1 record and suffered their first loss in region play after the Eagles put together an 18-play drive that ended with a fourth-down plunge for the end zone. Also like last season, the Eagles enter this Friday’s game at Commerce with a 1-2 record.
“I think Athens Christian has as much talent as anybody in the region,” head coach Michael Brown said. “They’ve got very good size.”
The Eagles have several linemen that are 6-foot-5. They also have speed, Brown said. One of the Eagles’ main weapons with speed is outside linebacker/wide receiver Richard Jibunor, who is being recruited by schools Auburn, Tennessee and Florida, among others.
“He causes a lot of headaches for you when you look at him (Jibunor) on film,” Brown said. “We’re going to have our hands full.
“A game like this, the margin for error is very small. I’ve told the kids we’re going to have to have our best game on offense, defense and special teams to have a chance to win the game. So, it’s going to be a tough one.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
