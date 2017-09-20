The Commerce High School cross country teams competed at the North Oconee High School on Sept. 7.
The boys finished seventh out of 11 teams. Jose Manuel Verde led the Tigers with a time of 19:01.71. Chase Bridges clocked a time of 20:33.56 and JJ Morris finished with 20:50.89.
The girls finished ninth out of 10 teams. Kate Massey finished a time of 23:07.03. Brittany Webb finished with 23:44.32.
Results for Tuesday’s meet weren’t known before press time.
CROSS COUNTRY: Verde, Massey lead Tiger runners at recent meet
