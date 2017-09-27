Commerce DDA to apply for grants

Posted by
Alex Pace
in Top Stories
Wednesday, September 27. 2017
Comments (0)
Commerce’s Downtown Development Authority plans to put in a Rural Development Zone application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is the first time that Commerce will qualify.
The application is for towns under 15,000 residents and is used for building renovations and includes tax credits.
If accepted, Commerce could get up to $125,000 over a five-year period to invest in the downtown area. The town could also receive $150,000 over a three-year period for rehabilitating the downtown area.
Natalie Thomas of the DDA is working with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission to complete the application, which is due on October 31. The cost to apply is $1,500.
The money would be given to business owners instead of the property owners in downtown Commerce.
Only 10 applications will be accepted.
See the full story in the Sept. 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.