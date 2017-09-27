Commerce’s Downtown Development Authority plans to put in a Rural Development Zone application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is the first time that Commerce will qualify.
The application is for towns under 15,000 residents and is used for building renovations and includes tax credits.
If accepted, Commerce could get up to $125,000 over a five-year period to invest in the downtown area. The town could also receive $150,000 over a three-year period for rehabilitating the downtown area.
Natalie Thomas of the DDA is working with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission to complete the application, which is due on October 31. The cost to apply is $1,500.
The money would be given to business owners instead of the property owners in downtown Commerce.
Only 10 applications will be accepted.
See the full story in the Sept. 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce DDA to apply for grants
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)