The Commerce Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend an updated sign ordinance to the city council.
The council will have the new ordinance on its agenda Monday, Oct. 16.
The new ordinance is part of the city’s move to put the code enforcement for the city under Police Chief Zach Ardis.
He said he is aware the job is “very delicate.”
“What we’re asked to do and what we’re trying to do has never been done here before,” he said.
Planning Commission Chairman Joe Leffew said the city has had a sign ordinance for about 15 years and it was reworked several years ago. Enforcement has been inconsistent or non-existent, he and others agreed.
Ardis said he was in charge of code enforcement in Douglasville, where he was police chief before coming to Commerce.
Ardis told the commission the ordinance is intended to address four areas. They are: establishing that signs must be 12 feet from the road, abandoned signs when businesses close, banners that would be limited to 30 days and one every 90 days and non-conforming signs that exist now.
Ardis said the distance could be from the curb or from the asphalt, but he emphasized the sign placement of 12 feet back.
He also said one sign per parcel of property would be a limit. That limit would not apply, he said, “during political season,” which would be from the end of qualifying time to the end of election day.
See the full story in the Sept. 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Re-worked sign ordinance gets OK
