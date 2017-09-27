FOOTBALL: Eagles ready for some football after three-week long hiatus

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports
Wednesday, September 27. 2017
The East Jackson football team is eager to get back on the field this Friday after what will be a 21-day layoff but it faces a tall order in its return.

The Eagles host defending region champion Morgan County at 7:30 p.m.
East Jackson hasn’t played since routing Oglethorpe County 33-0 on Sept. 8. The extended hiatus came as a result of the Eagles’ Sept. 15 matchup with Glynn Academy being canceled due to the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irma and a scheduled off date this past Friday.
“They’re chomping at the bit (to play),” coach Scott Wilkins said of his players, “and so are we (as coaches).”
The well-rested Eagles will tangle with a Morgan County team that is off to a 4-1 start and has posted 40 or more points in three games this year. The Bulldogs are coming off a 41-21 win over Lamar County.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.