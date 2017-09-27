The Commerce High School cross country teams competed last week at the Riverside Military Academy Invitational in Gainesville.
The girls’ team finished seventh out of 10 teams. Kate Massey led the way with a time of 21:10. Brittany Webb followed with a time of 21:43. Kelia Osorio and Haley Horton finished within 12 seconds of each other. Osorio finished with 26:07 and Horton with 26:19. Maggie Hill finished fifth for the team with a time of 27:01.
The boys’ team finished 12th of 14 teams. They were led by Jose Manuel Verde’s time of 17:33. Chase Bridges followed with a time of 18:37. JJ Morris finished in 19:22, while John Bradley finished in 19:44. Brandon Martin rounded out the scoring with a time 19:59.
CROSS COUNTRY: Massey leads Commerce at Riverside meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry