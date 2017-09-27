The Commerce Tiger softball team continues its march towards the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-A tournament after splitting a pair of games last week.
The Tigers (15-3, 8-1 Region 8-A) defeated Hebron Christian 11-3 and lost to George Walton 20-17. The loss to George Walton was the first region loss for the Tigers and first loss since Oct. 12, the team’s opening day.
Head coach CJ Wilkes said George Walton is one of the strong teams in region. The two teams split the season series.
The Tigers trailed 20-10 in the seventh inning but rallied with seven runs to lose 20-17.
Wilkes said the team didn’t come out with as much intensity against George Walton as they did Hebron Christian.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Tigers eye one seed for region
