Sure, East Jackson was rusty from a three-week layoff but facing a talent-laden Morgan County roster did the Eagles no favors.
The visiting Bulldogs piled up eight first-half touchdowns in a 56-6 romp over East Jackson in both teams' region opener on Friday.
“We did not play with a lot of energy and a lot of emotion in the first half,” Eagle coach Scott Wilkins said.
This was the East Jackson’s first game since beating Oglethorpe County 33-0 on back on Sept. 8. The Eagles' Sept. 15 game with Glynn Academy was canceled, followed by a scheduled off week last week.
Morgan County (5-1, 1-0) got two rushing touchdowns and a pick six from Tre’mon Moore, and a touchdown run and touchdown reception from Jacarius Robinson during the first half. Three other Bulldogs also scored in the opening half as Morgan County led by 50 points at halftime.
“We never caught fire, and they came out a-blazing,” Wilkins said.
Morgan County also did not punt in the first half.
“That’s a concern,” Wilkins said. “We have got to be able to get stops on defense, but at the same time, we’ve got do a better job of making plays on offense.”
Bulldog quarterback Trey Patterson was 7-of-12 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the first half before taking a seat in the second half.
“Their skill group is extremely talented, but the stick who stirs the drink for them is the quarterback … boy, he just picked us apart,” Wilkins said.
The Eagles (1-3, 0-1) trailed 49-0 in the second quarter before quarterback Greg Huggs got the team on the board with 20-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left in the first half.
The Eagles were victimized by three interceptions in the first half, two of which went the other way for touchdowns.
Wilkins said losing by 50 points “is a tough one.”
“They are good,” he said of Morgan County. “They’re not 56-6 better than us, though. But they were tonight because they showed up and it took us a while to wake up. And that’s on me.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier as East Jackson hosts eight-ranked ranked Monroe Area next Friday.
“We’ve got to get better from the beginning — from lacing up our shoes to dandgum blocking and tackling,” Wilkins said. “There’s nowhere in the scope of things that I saw tonight where we can be pleased and satisfied with where we are as a football team. I expected us to have a better showing with the three weeks of work that we had, and we did not get that tonight.”