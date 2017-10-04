Commerce scores below state SAT average

Mike Buffington
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
Commerce High School was the only school in Jackson County to score below the state average on the SAT this year.
The Georgia Department of Education released the results last week.
CHS has a total mean score of 1014, which is below the state average of 1050. It fell below the state in both sections of the test.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School tied with the state average. It fell slightly below the state in math.
Both Jackson County Comprehensive High School and Jefferson High School topped the state in both sections and in total.

For full details, see the Oct. 4th issue of The Jackson Herald.
