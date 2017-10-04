Commerce to host Bicycle, Brews and BBQ

The second annual Bicycle, Brews & BBQ festival with Cruising Commerce will be held Saturday, Oct. 7.
The festival begins at noon and BBQers will compete for the People’s Choice and competition judging. BBQ competition will be in the city lot adjacent to Trademark Medical Transport and across the street from the post office.
Judging of chicken will be at 3 p.m.; rib judging will be at 3:30; and Peoples’ Choice will be from 4 to 6 p.m.
The beer garden will be in the same area from 1 to 8 p.m. Beer and wine will be available at downtown restaurants – Commerce
For more information, see the Oct. 4th issue of The Jackson Herald.
