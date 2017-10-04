Commerce to host Bicycle, Brews and BBQ

Posted by
Mike Buffington
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
Comments (0)
The second annual Bicycle, Brews & BBQ festival with Cruising Commerce will be held Saturday, Oct. 7.
The festival begins at noon and BBQers will compete for the People’s Choice and competition judging. BBQ competition will be in the city lot adjacent to Trademark Medical Transport and across the street from the post office.
Judging of chicken will be at 3 p.m.; rib judging will be at 3:30; and Peoples’ Choice will be from 4 to 6 p.m.
The beer garden will be in the same area from 1 to 8 p.m. Beer and wine will be available at downtown restaurants – Commerce

For more information, see the Oct. 4th issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.