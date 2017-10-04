The Commerce High School cross country teams competed in two meets last week.
Last Tuesday, the Tiger teams finished sixth (boys) and eighth (girls), respectively, in the MainStreet News meet at Crow’s Lake. The teams followed on Wednesday with sixth-place finishes at Athens Academy.
“Both were brutally hot days,” head coach Mark Hale said. “Some of our runners handled it better than others, and I am trying to convince our runners that we must be prepared and able to overcome everything that confronts us, because those meets weren’t any hotter for us than they were for all the other runners on the course those days.
“So, it becomes a battle of mental toughness as well as physical ability.”
Kate Massey put together strong performances in both meets, finishing 11th at Crow’s Lake (22:48.08) and fifth in Athens (23:19.31). Brittany Webb followed Massey, finishing 22nd at Crow’s Lake (23:49.43) and seventh (23:52.42). Kelia Osorio finished third for the girls’ team at both meets.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 4 issue of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Massey leads Commerce at recent meets
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry