BOC O.K.’s higher budget, lower tax rate

A booming economic recovery and some leftover SPLOST funds are expected to pump up county spending next year while at the same time lower the millage rate this fall.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners set its millage rates last week, along with approving the FY2018 budget.
The millage rate for incorporated towns will be 10.933 mills while the rate for unincorporated areas will be 9.416 mills. Tax bills are expected to be mailed Oct. 20.
The BOC also approved the various fire district tax rates for the county (see chart.)
Among the budget highlights:
• Despite the lower millage rates, a jump in the tax digest along with new construction will bring in an additional $2.5 million to the county next year. Property taxes are expected to bring in $24.6 million, which is 58 percent of the county’s general fund revenues.
• $1 million is being set aside to go toward building a county agricultural center.
• Salaries and benefits spending make up much of the budget’s overall increase. Pay hikes, additional staffing, higher health insurance costs and changing the county’s correctional institute employees from a contribution plans to a defined benefit plan will cost the county an additional $2.8 million in spending next year.
• Net debt service payments tops $8.9 million next year. But in a one-time move, the county is using $2.4 million of leftover SPLOST funds to help make that payment, a move that will free up general fund money for other purposes.
• Among special projects in the budget is the engineering for intersection projects at Ednaville/New Cut roads at Hwy. 53; engineering for the intersection at Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 124; and engineering road improvements for Hog Mountain Road in Jefferson.
See the full story in the Oct. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
