SOFTBALL: Eagles looking at different playoff path this year

The defending Class AAA state champions face a different set of circumstances entering the Class AAA state playoffs.
Last season, the East Jackson Eagles won the region championship and were at home until their triumph in Columbus. Last week, the team entered the Region 8-AAA tournament as the No. 2 seed. After two losses, they find themselves as the No. 4 seed, having to play on the road at East Hall today to open the state playoffs.
The games are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. The Eagles defeated the Vikings twice in the regular season: 10-4 and 5-4.
“Our kids did not play to their potential in the region tournament,” head coach Donnie Byrom said.
Franklin County defeated the Eagles 10-5 in Game 1 and Morgan won the Eagles’ second game 14-2.
“We have had a lot of issues to deal with and it showed,” Byrom said. “Our hope is to play to our potential vs. East Hall."
For the rest of the story, see the Oct. 11 edition of The Jackson Herald.
