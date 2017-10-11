Just because a football team is 0-6 doesn’t mean that it won’t present its challenges to opponents.
Take Riverside Military Academy (0-6, 0-6 Region 8-A), a team that hasn’t won a game; however, two of their losses were by a combined six points, a third was a two-possession game and the team dropped 20 on Athens Academy, the most of any team the Spartans have faced. This is the team the Commerce Tigers (5-1, 4-1) welcome to Ray Lamb Stadium this Friday night.
“They’re an extremely athletic group,” head coach Michael Brown said. “When you look at their personnel, they’re scary.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Tigers face winless but ‘extremely athletic’ Riverside team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry