FOOTBALL: East Jackson holding out hope despite lopsided loss

Don’t tell East Jackson head football coach that the 55-0 loss to Monroe is the end of the season.
“The right two wins will put us in the playoffs and as odd as that sounds to some that statement is correct,” coach Scott Wilkins said.
Monroe Area is the seventh-ranked team in the state and they are tall, physical and fast. With all that being said, East Jackson held its own in the first half only being down 21- 0 at halftime.
Monroe Area got on the board in the first quarter with 7:41 to play when Jakia Thompson broke free on a 20-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.
Each team traded their next three possessions before Monroe Area struck again with one second left in the first quarter with a touchdown pass from Chandler Byron to put Monroe up 14-0.
It took Monroe Area 12 seconds to hit pay dirt at the start of the second quarter with 10:49 to play when Thompson found Jayden Brandon for a 69-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-0.
East Jackson’s best drive of the night came halfway through the second quarter with a 13-play 6:13 drive that ended in a turnover on downs. The drive was highlighted with a 14-yard pass from Greg Huggs to Luke Hadden that put the ball on Monroe Area’s 20 yard line before the drive came to a halt.
In the second half, it was all Monroe Area and it did all of its damage in the third quarter. It took Monroe Area two minutes to find the end zone when Bryon found Brandon on a 30-yard touchdown pass to put Monroe Area up 28- 0.
With 6:51 to play in the third quarter, Monroe Area found the end zone again as Byron scored from 10 yards out for a 35-0 lead. The drive went 46 yards on three plays, highlighted by a 34- yard pass from Byron to Emmanuel Okwudili.
On the ensuing possession Monroe forced a fumble and 18 seconds later found the end zone again this time Byron went 30 yards for a 42-0 score.
East Jackson went three-and-out on its next possession and it took Monroe Area 1:17 to find the end zone as Byron threw for a 44-yard touchdown pass and a 49-0 lead all in the third quarter.
The final score of the night came with 10:34 in the 4th quarter as Corbin Spratlin scampered in from 36 yards out. The PAT was no good putting Monroe up 55-0 with a running clock the rest of the way.
“We are a banged up football team right now,” Wilkins said. “Our goal as coaches is to get in the film room and get our kids ready for a very good Franklin County team next week while trying to get our guys healthy. Then we have to find us two region wins.”
