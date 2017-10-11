The East Jackson competitive cheerleading team nabbed a first-place finish on Saturday at Buford, tallying 58.67 points with no deductions.
The Eagles finished 12 points ahead of second-place Hart County. Jackson County placed third and East Hall finished fourth.
“We improved a lot from our last competition, and we are really proud of the team,” coach Bralee Griffin said. “They are working hard this week and next to prepare for our next competition at Loganville High School.”
East Jackson will compete at Loganville on Oct. 21.
Eagle cheerleaders win Buford meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry