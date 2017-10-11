The East Jackson Eagles volleyball team advances to the second round of the Class AAA playoffs after sweeping past Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe on Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles will play the winner of Towers-North Hall next Tuesday. A North Hall win will send the Eagles on the road and a rematch from last year's second round.
The final scores from today's matches: 25-9, 25-19 and 25-10.
"They did amazing," first-year head coach Kortney Kurtz said of her group.
She ran two different lineups throughout the course of the match, with some players playing different positions than normal.
"We reset goals on Monday for today," she said. "We don't want to push our goals all the state. We need to focus on the little things, the games on the way."
The three goals were passionate attitude, stay focused and be reactive.
"With those three goals, they did just what they needed to do tonight," Kurtz said. "I'm beyond proud of them. They did well with switching things up, trying new things."
She calls her team one of the most "conditioned" teams and they don't have to worry about tired.
"We're one of the smartest teams," she said. "They know so many shots, so many different opportunities, so many options. We don't have to worry about that either. We just have to stay focused, be passionate and be reactive and we got it. That's what they did."
Volleyball Playoffs: Eagles advance to Round 2
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry