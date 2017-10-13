Going into Friday night's game, head coach Michael Brown called Riverside Military Academy a "extremely athletic" team.
Through the first three quarters of Friday night's game in Commerce, the Tigers found themselves in a tight game at 34-28. But a big fourth quarter helped springboard the Tigers to a 53-28 win.
The Tigers (6-1, 5-1 Region 8-A) were led by Easley Smith's three touchdowns. Kyre Ware and Dylan Deaton each added two scores.
Football: Tigers use big 4th quarter to pull away from Riverside
