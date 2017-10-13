Football: Tigers use big 4th quarter to pull away from Riverside

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports
Friday, October 13. 2017
Going into Friday night's game, head coach Michael Brown called Riverside Military Academy a "extremely athletic" team.

Through the first three quarters of Friday night's game in Commerce, the Tigers found themselves in a tight game at 34-28. But a big fourth quarter helped springboard the Tigers to a 53-28 win.
The Tigers (6-1, 5-1 Region 8-A) were led by Easley Smith's three touchdowns. Kyre Ware and Dylan Deaton each added two scores.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.