SOFTBALL: Eagles’ title defense ends with first-round loss to East Hall

At this time last season, the East Jackson Eagle softball team was in the middle of playing Appling County with a chance to go to Columbus on the line.
The result for the series was an East Jackson win en route to the Class AA state championship. After last Wednesday, the Eagles watched as their hopes for a repeat ended on the first day in the first round at the hands of the East Hall Vikings.
The Vikings defeated the Eagles (16-14) 6-3 and 9-5. The Eagles were tied 5-5 in the top of the seventh inning of Game 2 but four runs scored on an error, a single and a wild pitch, sunk the Eagles’ chances of advancing. The Eagles scored four runs over three innings to knot the game up at 5-5 after falling behind 4-0 in a half inning to start the game thanks to an error, two hits and five walks.
“We out-hit them in Game 2, but we can’t defend walks,” head coach Donnie Byrom said. “Their pitcher worked ahead and hit her spots. She was key to their victory, combined with they got timely hits and we didn’t.”
For the seniors: Kate Woodall, Mary Hollis and Mackenzie Arnold, the trio won a record 87 games while at East Jackson. They also made the state tournament all four seasons, leading to an Elite Eight finish, a region championship and a state championship.
“When I took over the program, their class was the smallest class,” Byrom said, “but these three remained loyal, worked hard, and did their best to represent the Eagle way in every aspect of our program. We will miss them.”
Woodall finished the season with 39 hits including one home run and 30 RBIs. Hollis racked up 19 hits and scored 20 runs. Arnold had 12 hits and 18 RBIs.
Mattie Brooks and Hannah Poole led the Eagles at the plate. Poole smashed eight home runs in 2017. Brooks connected for 45 hits and finished with a .495 average.
