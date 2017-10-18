East Jackson will break from its region football schedule for a road trip that will take them near the Georgia-Alabama state line.
The Eagles (1-5, 0-3) will travel two hours to Tallapoosa this Friday for a non-region game with Haralson County.
“A road trip is always nice,” East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said. “We’re going to go about as far west as you can go and stay in the state of Georgia. We’re almost in the central time zone.”
Both teams could use a win.
East Jackson has lost its last three games by a combined 149-12, while the Rebels — members of Region 6-AAA — are 0-7 under first-year coach Scott Peavey. Except for a 17-14 loss to Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe, all of Haralson County’s defeats have come by 24 points or more. The Rebel offense is averaging just 9.71 points per game.
“They’re a very well-coached football team, even though their record doesn’t show it,” Wilkins said. “What they do offensively and defensively is very sound.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Eagles face long road trip for non-region game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry