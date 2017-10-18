FOOTBALL: Tigers to face much-improved Towns Co.

Looking at the Towns County Indians on film, Commerce head coach Michael Brown will tell you with no doubt they are the “most-improved” team in Region 8-A.
The Indians (3-4, 2-4 Region 8-A) have already matched last season’s win total including a 28-27 win over Athens Christian last Friday night. Commerce (6-1, 5-1) has never lost to the Indians. They are 21-0 in the overall series.
“They’re very big,” Brown said. “They’ve got size on both sides of the lines of scrimmage.
“They’ve got better-than-average speed at the skill positions. They run a version of the option, which has given everybody they’ve faced problems.”
The Indians have scored in six of their seven games and eclipsed the 30-point mark twice.
“They’ve moved the ball on everybody,” Brown said.
“They had a big win last week against Athens Christian, so they’re playing really good football. And I hope I’ve done a better job this week of getting across to our kids that we’re going to have our hands full.”
Last week, the Tigers were in a one-possession game entering the fourth quarter vs. Riverside Military Academy. The Tigers were able to score three touchdowns in the final frame and win 53-28.
“If we show up, and we’re not prepared mentally and not prepared emotionally, we’ll have one of those nights like last Friday that’s really, really frustrating,” Brown said.
