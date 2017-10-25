FOOTBALL Eagles shut out on long road trip

Moving the ball wasn’t a problem for East Jackson but scoring was in a shutout loss to previously-winless Haralson County Friday.
The Eagles (1-6, 0-3) fell 23-0 to the Rebels in a two-hour road trip to Tallapoosa for a non-region game wedged in the middle of the region schedule.
“We moved the ball between the 20s, but when we got close, we couldn’t punch it in,” coach Scott Wilkins said.
East Jackson also hurt itself with two early turnovers in its fourth consecutive loss. The Eagles trailed 14-0 at the half and 21-0 after three quarters.
“It’s very frustrating,” Wilkins said. “I thought we played hard. In some places, we played very well. Right now, we’re just not putting it together collectively.”
Wilkins did point out that the kicking game was a bright spot.
“I was very encouraged with the way we punted and covered the punts,” he said. “We just didn’t do enough good stuff.”
The coach said he felt his team was ready to play, which added to the frustration of the loss.
“I thought we traveled well,” Wilkins said. “I thought the kids were focused. Right now, we’re struggling to transfer what we’re doing on the practice field to a game field. That’s our biggest hurdle to get over.”
