CROSS COUNTRY: Tiger runners vying for state meet bids

This Thursday, the Commerce High School cross country teams will be looking to punch tickets to the Class A Public state meet in Carrollton.
The way to get there, have a strong area meet Thursday at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville. Last season, the girls’ team finished second to Towns County. The boys’ team finished third.
“We hope to win,” head coach Mark Hale said about the teams’ expectations for this week’s run.
Kate Massey is the defending individual area champion. A win Thursday will give the senior her third individual area crown. She finished with a time of 21:12.88 last season.
“There are a few girls who are aiming to knock her off, but I know Kate will be ready to run a strong race,” Hale said.
Jose Manuel Verde was the highest-finishing Tiger in the boys’ race a year ago. He finished seventh with a time of 19:04.95.
“Jose Manuel has had a great year, but GMC is (the) defending state champs with several great runners, so it will be fun to see where he finishes,” Hale said. “Right now, the goal is for him to finish in the top 10.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
