VOLLEYBALL: North Hall too much for Eagles in Sweet 16

The East Jackson Eagles’ volleyball season came to an end in the Sweet 16 of the Class 3A state tournament last week.
For the second straight season, the Eagles (25-14) fell to the North Hall Trojans in straight sets 25-16, 25-12 and 25-17 in the Sweet 16. Sydney Mathis led the team with 10 kills and four blocks at the net. Desiree Green recorded 11 assists.
First-year head coach Kortney Kurtz said the team talked about making every ball count, whether it was passing, setting, hitting or serving, every move had a “goal in mind.” The team also wanted to play “smart” against one of the best teams in the state.
“We just didn’t execute that mentality to the best of our ability,” Kurtz said. “We would let balls drop due to lack of court awareness or go out swinging with no zone in mind.
“When it comes to high-pressure games and games that determine the future for a team, the girls have to make every play count. They have to put passion, work and thought into every play, and I just don’t think we did that consistently enough to pull out a win.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
