Football: Tigers fall to undefeated Spartans, 22-7

Going into Friday night’s showdown vs. Athens Academy, head coach Michael Brown had called the Spartans a very “talented” team with speed and athleticism.
Both of those things were on display as the Spartans (9-0, 8-0 Region 8-A) left Ray Lamb Field with a 22-7 win over the Tigers (7-2, 6-2).
The Tigers were plagued by three turnovers on offense – two interceptions, one fumble – and nearly 100 yards worth of penalties.
The Tigers’ offense was led by Easley Smith’s 67 rush yards on 14 carries. Nick Patrick added 32 yards on nine carries. Caleb Mason scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown on a 12-yard carry in the third quarter.
The Spartans were led by Payton Bowles’ 117 rushing yards on 16 carries. Len’neth Whitehead pounded the ball for 65 yards and a score on the ground.
On the game’s first play from scrimmage, the Tigers fumbled, giving the Spartans great field position. But the Tigers’ defense held its ground and forced a missed Spartan field goal.
The Tigers’ next possession resulted in a punt that was muffed by the Spartan returner and recovered by the Tigers. Four plays later, Smith had 29 rushing yards and the Tigers were within striking distance of the end zone but an interception at the Spartan 2-yard line ended the drive.
On second-and-5 from his own 20-yard line, Bowles took his second handoff 65 yards, setting up the Spartans in great position to get on the board. The drive ended with a made 30-yard field goal and the Spartans led 3-0 with 3:36 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ following two possessions resulted in punts. The Spartans had one punt and tacked on three more points with a made 27-yard field goal with 3:13 left in the second quarter. The score was 6-0 and remained the same at halftime.
After forcing a Spartan three-and-out to start the second half, the Tigers’ offense committed its third turnover of the game via an interception at their own 47-yard line. Four plays later, Henry Trapnell had the game’s first touchdown. The Spartans led 12-0.
The Tigers finally got on the board late in the third quarter on Mason’s 12-yard score. The drive lasted three plays and covered 37 yards. The score was 12-7.
The Spartans responded with a five-play, 50-yard drive that resulted in a 16-yard Whitehead touchdown to cap off the third quarter. The drive was extended due to a pass interference call on third down. The Spartan lead was 19-7.
The Spartans added another field goal with 3:18 left in the game to set the score at 22-7.
