Election Day is Tuesday

Posted by
Alex Pace
in Top Stories
Wednesday, November 1. 2017
Comments (0)
Election Day is Tuesday for several contested races in Jackson County.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting will be held at:
•Braselton — Police and Municipal Court building, located at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
•Commerce — Parks and Recreation Center, located at 204 Carson Street, Commerce.
•Jefferson — civic center, located at 65 Kissam Street, Jefferson.
•House 117 special election for Attica, Center and Redstone — The Church at Southside, located at 8144 Jefferson Road, Athens.
Read an update on early voting in the Nov. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.