Election Day is Tuesday for several contested races in Jackson County.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting will be held at:
•Braselton — Police and Municipal Court building, located at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
•Commerce — Parks and Recreation Center, located at 204 Carson Street, Commerce.
•Jefferson — civic center, located at 65 Kissam Street, Jefferson.
•House 117 special election for Attica, Center and Redstone — The Church at Southside, located at 8144 Jefferson Road, Athens.
Read an update on early voting in the Nov. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Election Day is Tuesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)