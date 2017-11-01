FOOTBALL: Commerce, GWA to clash in region finale

This Friday night, the Commerce Tigers are looking to make a final playoff push against a team that head coach Michael Brown calls as “good” as any team in the region, the George Walton Academy Bulldogs.
Commerce (7-2, 6-2 Region 8-A) and George Walton (7-2, 6-2) are meeting for the eighth time. Commerce leads the all-time series 4-3. All four wins have come under Brown.
“They’ve got a very good defense,” Brown said. “They’re not allowing a lot of points.
“They’re not scoring a lot of points offensively, but it’s more due to the nature of the offense they’re running.”
George Walton runs a Wing-T offense, Brown added, which entails long drives, not throwing the ball a lot and eating up a “lot of clock” to shorten the game.
“The danger of a team like that is they keep the ball away from you and then turn around and play really good defense,” Brown said. “You don’t have but five, six possessions in the game, so if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do on the offensive side of the ball, you end up losing.
“They’re very talented, very fast, they’ve got very good size.”
