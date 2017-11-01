East Jackson tallied a score of 67.67 at a Saturday cheerleading competition at Chestatee to place second.
The Eagles’ raw score of 77.67, before deductions, would have won the team the Class AAA competition.
“The girls did so good,” coach Bralee Griffin said. “We had the highest score out of all of the three-A teams Saturday. However, we had a silly deduction that put us in second place. This was also our highest score all season.”
North Hall placed third. East Jackson finished ahead of East Hall and Jackson County.
East Jackson cheerleaders post high score of season
