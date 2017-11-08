Owensby ousts Wilson in Commerce council race

Wednesday, November 8. 2017
Challenger Darren Owensby defeated incumbent Donald Wilson for the Commerce City Council Ward 2 seat 109-81.
City council incumbents Keith Burchett and Archie Chaney held off opposition to keep their positions. Burchett defeated challenger Terry Minish for the Mayor Pro-Tem’s seat 378-324. Chaney defeated Eric Gatheright 73-36 for the Ward 1 seat.
Commerce Board of Education members Nathan Anderson and Kyle Moore had no opposition.
Commerce had a 21 percent voter turnout.
