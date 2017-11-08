The Commerce High School cross country teams put together two strong races against the state’s best runners last Saturday in Carrollton.
The boys’ team finished fourth in Class A Public and the girls ran to a fifth-place finish.
The boys were led by Jose Manuel Verde’s seventh-place finish. He clocked a time of 19:20.46.
“I was really proud of the boys’ team,” head coach Mark Hale said. “They had not finished in the top four, earning a trip to the podium, since 2013 when we finished third.
Hale called Verde’s run “great” for the team overall and individually.
“He has trained so hard over the last two years, putting in a lot of miles during the summers,” Hale explained. “It was great to see that work rewarded.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Tiger runners take fourth in state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry