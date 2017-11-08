GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson girls out to set more records this year

East Jackson has set the program single-season wins record the past two seasons and the team sees no reason why that mark won’t be eclipsed for a third-straight year.
The Eagles won 11 games in 2015-2016 and picked up 12 victories in 2016-17.
“We’re hoping to get 13 this year and make the state playoffs,” senior Grace Moore said.
Coach Matt Gibbs said he’s proud of the strides the program has made during his tenure, deferring all the credit to the players and support system.
“We’ve either tied or increased our win total, and that’s a direct reflection of the feeder programs and the former coaches before me and these ladies and their parents,” Gibbs said.
Like Moore, Gibbs said the team has its sights on that next step — the state tournament — which has eluded the program throughout its 10-year history.
“I look forward to taking that a step further and increasing our win total and also finishing in the top four in our region and earning a state playoff berth,” Gibbs said. “I think that’s a very legitimate and reasonable goal for us and that we’re striving towards right now.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
