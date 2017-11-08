BOYS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson boys expect to be a factor in region this year

Make no mistake, East Jackson expects to be better than it was last season.
The Eagles struggled through a 2-23 season against a tough schedule as the team settled in under new coach David Akin. But the returning players see this season playing out differently.
For starters, Braeden Lowe credits a successful summer in the weight room and conditioning.
“I really think it’s preparing us a lot for this season,” he said.
There’s also an intensity in practice that players have noticed as the team has prepped for the season, which begins Nov. 11 against Bethlehem Christian.
“Last year, the coaching was hard, but not as hard as this year,” Xavier Clark said. “We brought in more coaches and they’re making the players play a lot harder.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
