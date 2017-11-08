Hart Co. 70, East Jackson 0: Eagles’ season ends with blowout loss

By Chris Hamby
Correspondent
Aggravated, frustrated, embarrassed. Those are just a few adjectives that could describe Friday night’s game as East Jackson fell 70-0 at Hart County High School.
It was all Hart County from the get go as it scored on its first seven possessions and led 56-0 at halftime.
After East Jackson went three-and-out to start the game Hart County went on an eight-play, 59-yard drive with Jerrion Sapp scoring from six yards out.
After another three-and-out by the Eagles, Hart County found the end zone again this time with O’Neal Anderson connecting with Jonathan Dekle for an 80-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead all in the first half.
On the ensuing East Jackson possession, the Eagles fumbled the snap and Hart County recovered and four plays later the Bulldogs found the end zone as Jerrontay Morrison scored from one yard out to put Hart County up by three touchdowns.
East Jackson again found itself in another three-and-out and this time Hart County went on a nine-play, 57-yard drive as Dekle found himself all alone behind the defense for a second time and a 38-yard touchdown pass to give Hart County a 28-0 lead.
East Jackson’s best drive of the night came in the second quarter with 11:42 to play. The Eagles went nine plays and 66 yards before Adair coughed up the football and turned it back over to Hart County.
It took Hart County three minutes and 11 seconds to drive 65 yards on seven plays as Malachi Thomas broke through on a 20-yard touchdown run giving Hart County a 35-0 lead in the second quarter.
Another three-and-out by the Eagles and this time Hart County found the end zone on a one-play 60-yard touchdown run by Damajo Rayton, increasing the Bulldogs’ lead to 42-0 with 3:55 to play in the second quarter.
On the Eagles’ ensuing possession, Greg Huggs found R.J. White open in the flat, but the ball bounced off his hands and Jalen Brown picked it off and returned it 21 yards for the touchdown, making the score 49-0 with 3:12 to play still in the second quarter.
Another three-and-out by the Eagles allowed Hart County to get the ball back with 1:03 remaining before halftime and Dekle once again got behind the defense as Anderson connected on a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 56-0 lead going into halftime.
Coming out of halftime with Hart County receiving the ball to start the second half, the Eagles tried an onside kick but was unsuccessful and Hart County took advantage marching 58 yards on six plays as Luke Lee scored from 18 yards out to up the lead to 63-0.
The rest of the second half was played with a running clock and not much offense took place between the two teams until the fourth quarter with three minutes to play when Hart County decided to put one more score on the board, driving 50 yards on six plays as the Bulldogs reached the 70-point mark.
In the midst of the blowout and some things happening during the week leading up to the game, coach Scott Wilkins gave a glimpse of what’s to come in the future.
“These kids have had three head coaches in four years so our first goal is to stay intact,” Wilkins said. “Not only as a head coach but our coaching staff as a whole. We have got to build from the ground up and we have got to have some stability. Last, but not least, I will remember this night. This is one I will not forget.”
