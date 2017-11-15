Commerce reserves at $1.8 million

The Commerce City School System reserves at the end of September was about $1.8 million, board members heard Monday night.
The reserves were over $2 million in August, but that drops by about $200,000 a month until local taxes begin coming in around the end of the year, Ann Stokey, the schools’ finance director, said.
In other financial areas, the district’s ELOST funds – two separate funds – total just more than $1 million, Supt. Joy Tolbert said.
The new ELOST is more than $718,000 and the old fund is $315,156, she reported. She noted the district received $125,000 in its latest payment. Payments have been more than $100,000 each month for the past three or four months, board chair Rodney Gary said.
