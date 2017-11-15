FOOTBALL: Tigers aim to slow speedy Charlton Co.

The Class A Public state playoffs is down to the final 16 teams.
Last week, the six-seeded Commerce Tigers (8-2) had a bye in the first round. This week’s second-round opponent is becoming a familiar foe for the Tigers in the playoffs as they will welcome the Charlton County Indians (8-2) to Ray Lamb Stadium. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
This the third all-time meeting between the programs (2013, 2015). The series is split 1-1.
“We’re playing one of the premier programs in Class A,” head coach Michael Brown said. “They’ve got four state championships under their belt.
“It’s a program with a lot of tradition. Champ Bailey, Boss Bailey both played there. They’ve sent tons of guys to the next level and even a few to the pros, so this is a team that is one of the big boys in Class A.”
Last season marked the first time since 1988 that the Indians put together a losing season. Brown called that uncharacteristic. But this season the Indians have “bounced back” and are “excited” and “motivated.”
“They’re playing with a chip on their shoulder like they’ve got something to prove to the state,” Brown explained. “You’re just playing a top-notch football team.
“Coach (Rich McWhorter) has won a bunch of games down there and he’s as good as anyone in the state of Georgia. So, we’ve got our hands full.”
