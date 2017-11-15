EJCHS cheerleaders place 10th at state

East Jackson’s competitive cheerleading team came away with a top-10 finish over the weekend at the state meet in Columbus.
The team opened an eighth-place finish (66.67 points) at sectionals on Friday to vault itself to the Saturday finals.
“This was without a doubt their best performance of the season,” coach Bralee Griffin said. “The team took everything they had and left it out on the floor that day.”
East Jackson then posted 70.67 points on Saturday to finish 10th in Class AAA.
“We had several different goals for the season and we met every single one of them,” Griffin said. “These girls worked so hard all year and I could not be more proud of their performance at state. We have a young team which is great for the years to come. I am looking forward to the very bright future that this team has.”
