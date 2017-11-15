WRESTLING: Tigers ready for new season, new title defense

Last season, the Commerce High School wrestling program didn’t relinquish its grip on Class A.
The Tigers won their fourth-straight state duals and fourth-straight traditional state titles, respectively. In the traditional tournament, the Tigers claimed seven individual state titles.
Some of the state champions graduated including Dalton Flint, Owen Brown and Cole Chancey. The graduating seniors totaled 17 state championships.
Some are back but currently still playing in the football playoffs. Even with a reduced squad at the start of the season, head coach Kendall Love said the team is “working hard” and “getting better.”
“We’re going to be young this year,” Love said. “It’s going be kind of a weird combination of a few seniors but mostly younger kids, especially down in lower weights.
“So, I’m anxious to see those kids step in and see how they do.”
The returners for this year’s squad include Cade Ridley, Knox Allen, Tucker Flint, Kole Burchett, Nick Patrick and Chase Forrester.
Even with being a four-time state championship-winning team, Love said with a different-looking team, the one thing that hasn’t changed is every other team in Class A will be aiming to knock the Tigers off.
“We’re going to get everybody’s best,” Love explained. “We just want to take it one week at a time.”
To get the team prepared for the tough competition inside the Georgia borders, Love has again scheduled what he calls a “gauntlet” in the month of December, which includes the Panther Invitational at Jackson County, two tournaments in Tennessee, the Kyle Maynard Duals at Collins Hill and The Clash in Rochester, Minn.
“We’re going to try and get better and improve through the month of December,” Love said. “Once we come back in January, it’s a lot of Class A stuff, so hoping we can get the kinks worked out and get those young kids experience at the varsity level.”
Weight classes will take some adjusting, Love added, as some wrestlers could move up two to three classes from last year.
The Tigers had five wrestlers compete in last week’s Jackson County Scramble.
Allen (195 pounds) finished first. Dylan Legg (126) finished second. Chaz Ferm (160) finished fourth. Hailey Horton (113) finished fourth.
