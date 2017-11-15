GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Freshman leads EJCHS girls in victory

East Jackson freshman point guard Kenzie Whitehead got her varsity career off to a fast start as the Eagles pulled off a season-opening win.
Whitehead scored 16 points and grabbed two rebounds and two steals in East Jackson’s 51-36 win over visiting Bethlehem Christian Saturday.
“I was happy with the outcome,” Eagle coach Matt Gibbs said. “We played a lot of people who made contributions, which was good. We need to improve on our execution, which is to be expected early in the year. I thought we responded well in the second half after a sub-par first half.”
Senior Grace Moore added 11 points and four rebounds. She also picked up two steals and drew a charge.
Abbie Howington finished with nine points, three steals and an assist. Maurissa Thomas added seven points with seven boards and an assist. Madison Bruce also scored seven points.
East Jackson led by a point at halftime, 25-24, but pulled away in the second half. The Eagles led 37-29 after three quarters before building a double-digit lead in the final period.
East Jackson continues its early-season schedule with a Thanksgiving tournament starting Friday. The Eagles open with Crescent (S.C.) at 7 p.m. and will play Johnson or Social Circle in the second round. The tournament concludes Tuesday.
“We are very excited about the upcoming tournament,” Gibbs said. “We hope we can move through our side of the bracket and into the Championship.”
The East Jackson boys’ team also won on Saturday, routing Bethlehem Christian 77-36. It will also play Crescent (S.C) on Friday (8:30 p.m.).
