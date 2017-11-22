BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles cruise to holiday tourney title, move to 4-0

It’s only November, but the East Jackson boys’ basketball team has already carved out a little piece of history.
The Eagles (4-0) captured the Tanger Thanksgiving Tournament title Tuesday with a 65-37 win over Social Circle, becoming the first team in program history to win its own tournament.
Second-year coach David Akin made sure his team maintained its focus in a 3-0 run through the holiday event.
“We were not allowed to talk about the championship,” said Akin, whose team has already doubled its win total from last year. “Even though it’s a tournament, I told them we’re not allowed to say that word because that’s not focusing on what can accomplish the goal.”
That mindset appeared to work.
East Jackson won the tournament resoundingly, blowing out Crescent, S.C. (94-41) and Central Carrollton (84-65) before routing Social Circle in the final.
“It is the first time, I’m told, that an East Jackson basketball team has won its own championship,” Akin said. “That’s good for the program to be in the right direction. We’ve still got a lot of things to improve on but we do need to celebrate tonight and enjoy the moment.”
The Eagles built a 42-20 halftime lead on Social Circle in the championship and pushed the lead out 30 points at the end of three quarters.
East Jackson benefitted from a balanced scoring effort. Kobe Haley led the Eagles with 15 points while freshman point guard Makayl Rakestraw added 12 and Tay Howard scored 10.
Howard was named tournament MVP. Akin noted that Howard nearly recorded a triple double against Central-Carrollton.
“We’re not into stats per se, but they are indicative of him doing his job — sharing the basketball and getting assists, rebounding the ball,” Akin said. “I think he had 12 or 13 rebounds. With Braeden Lowe out, he has taken it upon himself to rebound for the team. So there’s a lot of unselfishness.”
While the tournament was a success in terms of wins, Akin addressed fan turnout. While he said he understood the busyness of the time of year might keep people away, Akin also expressed his concerns.
“These young men are working so hard,” he said. “I don’t know if we fully appreciate — meaning the community — I don’t know if the community fully appreciates what these young men are doing … In this day and age, we’ve got 17-and-16-year-old, 15-and-14-year-old men worried about being a great team. That just doesn’t happen everywhere. The community is missing out on an opportunity to share the moments with us, and that’s where I’m frustrated.”
For more on this story, see the Nov. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
