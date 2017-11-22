GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson hopes to learn from loss to Stephens Co.

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team took its lumps in a loss to Stephens County, but coach Matt Gibbs believes his team will benefit in the long run because of it.
The Eagles (2-2) were outscored 57-24 over the final three quarters in a 71-33 loss to the Class AAAA program Tuesday to close the Tanger Thanksgiving Tournament.
“We’re just trying to preach to our kids that (there are) a few little things here and there — a few mental mistakes — that we can improve on, and we can be right there,” Gibbs said. “And that’s a good test for us with Stephens because they’re very similar to some of the upper-echelon teams in our region. So it’s a good measuring stick for us right there in the fourth game of the year.”
Freshman Kenzie Whitehead provided most of offensive highlights for East Jackson, leading the team with 18 points.
“She’s got some good natural ability, just instincts,” Gibbs said. “Now, the chore is getting her a little bit stronger, a little bit quicker and teaching her how to be a point guard at this level.”
East Jackson, which went 1-2 in the Tanger tournament, will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Athens Christian in a game that will be played at Prince Avenue Christian School.
