On a night dominated by defense, East Jackson had just enough of it in crunch time.
The East Jackson girls' basketball team (3-2) jumped ahead 26-24 with 53 seconds left and surrendered just one point down the stretch in holding off Athens Christian for a 26-25 win.
“We battled and were able to secure a ‘W,’” East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs said. “We’ve just got to continue to run our stuff a little better.”
Freshman Kenzie Whitehead accounted for nearly half the team’s points, finishing with 12. Maurissa Thomas added eight points, including the go-ahead bucket in the final minute.
“A wise, very successful coach told me every win is a good win, so we’ll be excited about this one and learn from it,” Gibbs said.
Athens Christian, which hosted the game at Prince Avenue due to floor issues at the ACS gym, missed two-of-three free throws inside the final 30 seconds in falling short.
“It’s nice for a change for the other people to miss the free throws,” Gibbs said. “We’ve missed some big ones here recently, so maybe that was the basketball gods returning the favor to us.”
East Jackson ran out to an 11-2 lead after a quarter but went cold in the second quarter. The Eagles managed a single bucket and trailed 14-13 at the half.
But East Jackson found a spark coming out of halftime. Whitehead scored back-to-back baskets to open the third quarter, putting the Eagles ahead 17-14. Whitehead added another pair of buckets toward the end of the quarter to extend the lead to 23-18.
“One thing I can say about this group, is coming out of halftime, we’ve responded,” Gibbs said. “Now, we’ve just got to work on closing halves and responding to start the halves. We came out and battled and Kenzie was attacking the gaps in the 1-3-1 (zone). We got some good looks. We got a bunch of good looks. We couldn’t get them to fall there.”
Athens Christian eventually tied the game 24-24 in the fourth quarter, but Thomas’ runner in the lane with just under a minute remaining put East Jackson back ahead.
Turnovers down the stretch gave Athens Christian multiple opportunities to tie or take the lead, but East Jackson responded with enough defensive stops to earn a fourth-straight win over the Class A school.
“They’re always close … It’s always a battle,” Gibbs said. "They play hard every time we play them. I think it’s good for both programs to play those close games.”
