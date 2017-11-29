GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers looking to rebound from three-win season

Last season, the Commerce High School girls’ basketball team went 3-22, a far cry from the two seasons before (17 wins apiece).
Coming into the 2017-18 season, which begins this Friday at North Hall, the Lady Tigers return all five starters from last season: McKenzie Mcree, Autumn Mathis, Shatoya Johnson, Jeanece Smith and Gracie Hamilton. And head coach Brad Puckett is eager to see how far his then-young squad has grown from being eliminated in the Region 8-A tournament last season to the start of this season.
“They have come out and worked really, really hard all summer long,” Puckett said. “They spent the month of June coming to practice and going to camps and working on their individual skills and working as a team on our skills.
“This season, day one, we mentioned last year and what are we going to do with the lessons learned. After that, I told the girls, ‘We’re never going to speak of last year again.’ I said, ‘We’ve learned from it. We’ve moved on this summer from it and we’re going to do nothing but move forward from this point on,’ and they’ve been doing that steadily every day.”
