BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagle coach not focused on 5-0 record

The East Jackson boys’ basketball team is off to a 5-0 start but don’t look for any confetti.
Coach David Akin, whose team went 2-23 last year, said this collection of early-season triumphs means little at this point.
“As far as our record, I could care less if we were 5-0 or 0-5,” the second-year coach said. “Championships are not won in the first couple of games. We need to be focusing on improving. Our goal was not to win the first couple of games. Our goals are much more significant than that.”
East Jackson improved to 5-0 with a 61-44 win over Dawson Christian Academy Friday at the Dai-Jon Parker Classic hosted by Milton High School. Tay Howard led the Eagles with 19 points, followed by Kobe Haley (18 points) and Xavier Clark (11 points).
